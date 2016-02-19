FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's LPP says 2015 dividend at least PLN 32/shr
February 19, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's LPP says 2015 dividend at least PLN 32/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - LPP SA

* LPP, Poland’s biggest clothing retailer, plans to pay out a dividend of at least 32 zlotys per share from 2015 net profit, the firm’s deputy head Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Friday.

* “There is no threat to the dividend pay-out. If I was to recommend a dividend then it should not be lower than last year,” Lutkiewicz told a news conference.

* For 2014 profit LPP paid out a dividend of 32 zlotys per share. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

