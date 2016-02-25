FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's CCC may divert from dividend policy this year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's CCC may divert from dividend policy this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - CCC SA

* Poland’s largest shoe retailer CCC still has to consider whether to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profits, the company’s chief executive Dariusz Milek told a news conference on Thursday.

* CCC’s dividend policy is to pay out 33-66 percent of the group’s profit in dividend if the net debt to EBITDA ratio is below 3.0.

* “We had a clear dividend policy, but then we did not have the acquisition of eobuwie. We have to consider whether to pay out a dividend in line with this range, or whether to treat this as an extraordinary year and pay less or nothing”, Milek said.

* CCC took over eobuwie.pl earlier this year for 130 million zlotys ($32.90 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9516 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

