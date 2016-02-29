FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy sees CAPEX in 2016-2018 below 10 pct of revenue
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 29, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy sees CAPEX in 2016-2018 below 10 pct of revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland’s No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday it estimated its CAPEX in 2016-2018 at below 10 percent of its revenues.

* The company also said it saw its investment in network expansion at up to 1 billion zlotys ($250.26 million) in 2016-2018.

* Earlier on Monday Cyfrowy said it had moved to buy its key infrastructure partner Midas from its joint owner, valuing the company at almost 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9959 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.