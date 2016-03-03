FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Alior ready to take part in 2016 banking consolidation
March 3, 2016 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Alior ready to take part in 2016 banking consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA

* Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank is ready to take part in further consolidation of the banking sector in 2016, it said in an investors presentation on Thursday.

* Earlier on Thursday Alior posted a 60 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by record low interest rates and one-off payments to a borrowers’ support fund and to a sector-wide bank guarantee fund. Further company coverage: [ALRR.WA ] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

