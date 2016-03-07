BRIEF-PKO does not rule out acquisitions, "sanitary" actions

March 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s PKO BP :

* Poland’s largest bank by assets, PKO BP, will continue to grow, both through acquisitions and organically, though the bank’s approach will be “opportunistic,” Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.

* “We will not act aggressively, when it comes to acquisitions,” Jagiello told reporters.

* The bank may have to conduct “sanitary” actions to “clean up after this period of uncontrolled development of the financial system,” Jagiello also said.

* “I do not rule out such tasks, because the sector’s financial stability is one of PKO BP’s tasks,” he said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)