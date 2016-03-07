BRIEF-Fitch raises mBank's long-term foreign currency rating to BBB

March 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s mBank :

* Fitch Ratings upgraded the long-term foreign currency rating for Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank to BBB from BBB-, and the short-term foreign currency to F2 from F3, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

* The outlook for the long-term rating is stable, it said.

* The upgrade of mBank’s ratings was driven by the upgrade of the long-term rating of Commerzbank from BBB to BBB+. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)