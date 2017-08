Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nueva Pescanova:

* Says targets to increase sales by 50 percent, reaching 1.50 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in 2020

* Says targets to multiply by 4 its FY 2015 EBITDA, reaching 139 million euros in 2020

* Nueva Pescanova expects to invest 125 million euros in 2016-2020

