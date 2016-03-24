BRIEF-Polish regulator recommends Getin, BGZ retain 2015 profits

March 24 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank, BGZ BNP Paribas

* Polish financial watchdog KNF recommended that local lenders Getin Noble Bank and BGZ BNP Paribas, a unit of French BNP, retain their 2015 profits to raise capital ratios, the banks said on Thursday.

* Getin, controlled by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, should raise its total capital ratio (TCR) to 15.26 percent by the end of June 2016, while BGZ should keep the ratio at a minimum of 13.97 percent this year, KNF said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)