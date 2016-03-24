FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish regulator recommends Getin, BGZ retain 2015 profits
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish regulator recommends Getin, BGZ retain 2015 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank, BGZ BNP Paribas

* Polish financial watchdog KNF recommended that local lenders Getin Noble Bank and BGZ BNP Paribas, a unit of French BNP, retain their 2015 profits to raise capital ratios, the banks said on Thursday.

* Getin, controlled by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, should raise its total capital ratio (TCR) to 15.26 percent by the end of June 2016, while BGZ should keep the ratio at a minimum of 13.97 percent this year, KNF said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.