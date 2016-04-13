FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BNP Paribas' Polish arm plans to increase ROE to 10 pct by end-2018
April 13, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BNP Paribas' Polish arm plans to increase ROE to 10 pct by end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - BGZ BNP PARIBAS :

* BGZ BNP Paribas, Poland’s eighth-biggest lender by assets, plans to increase its return on equity to around 10 percent and win an over 5-percent share of the market in credits and deposits by the end of 2018, it said on Wednesday.

* In its updated strategy, the bank also said it confirmed estimated total synergies resulting from the merger of BGZ and BNP Paribas Bank Polska at 350 million zlotys ($92.89 million) in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7681 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
