BRIEF-BNP Paribas' Polish arm plans to increase ROE to 10 pct by end-2018

April 13 (Reuters) - BGZ BNP PARIBAS :

* BGZ BNP Paribas, Poland’s eighth-biggest lender by assets, plans to increase its return on equity to around 10 percent and win an over 5-percent share of the market in credits and deposits by the end of 2018, it said on Wednesday.

* In its updated strategy, the bank also said it confirmed estimated total synergies resulting from the merger of BGZ and BNP Paribas Bank Polska at 350 million zlotys ($92.89 million) in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7681 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)