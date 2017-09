July 1 (Reuters) - Argan SA :

* H1 rental revenue 32.9 million euros versus 33.4 million euros ($37.19 million) year ago

* Group's property portfolio amounts to 1,300,000 m² at 30 June 2016

* Group's property portfolio amounts to 1,300,000 m² at 30 June 2016

* Occupancy rate remains at 98 percent at 30 June 2016