BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses H1 net profit down at 0.6 mln euros

July 29 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* H1 net rental income is 23.1 million euros ($25.6 million)versus 23.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit is 0.6 million euros versus 14.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating profit is 5.7 million euros versus 19.7 million euros a year ago

* Fair value investment properties at June 30 is 597.8 million euros versus 634.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* Occupancy rate at June 30 is 91 percent versus 90 percent at Dec. 31, 2015