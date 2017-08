July 29 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* H1 operating profit is 9.5 million euros ($10.52 million)versus 12.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net rental income 9.0 million euros versus 9.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit is 7.8 million euros versus 10.9 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at June 30, 99 percent versus 98 percent year ago