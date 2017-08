Aug 11 (Reuters) - Avanquest SA

* FY revenue 117.4 million euros ($131.03 million) versus 93.1 million euros year ago, up 26 percent

* Says group operating income to remain a heavy loss for fiscal year 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)