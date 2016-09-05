BRIEF-Aedifica FY rental income up at 59.8 million euros

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* FY rental income 59.8 million euros versus 49.9 million euros year ago

* FY profit (owners of the parent) 40.3 million euros versus 45.2 million euros year ago

* Fair value of investment properties reached 1.157 billion euros by 30 June 2016, an increase of 152 million euros

* Occupancy rate for the year ended 30 June 2016: 98.1 pct for the unfurnished portion of the portfolio and 78.6 pct for the furnished portion

* Proposed gross dividend distribution of 2.10 euro per share, an increase of 5 pct, representing a statutory pay-out ratio of 92 pct

* Projects rental income of 76 million euros for 2016/2017 financial year, profit excluding changes in fair value of 42 million euros and gross dividend of 2.25 euro per share