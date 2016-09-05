FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aedifica FY rental income up at 59.8 million euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aedifica FY rental income up at 59.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* FY rental income 59.8 million euros versus 49.9 million euros year ago

* FY profit (owners of the parent) 40.3 million euros versus 45.2 million euros year ago

* Fair value of investment properties reached 1.157 billion euros by 30 June 2016, an increase of 152 million euros

* Occupancy rate for the year ended 30 June 2016: 98.1 pct for the unfurnished portion of the portfolio and 78.6 pct for the furnished portion

* Proposed gross dividend distribution of 2.10 euro per share, an increase of 5 pct, representing a statutory pay-out ratio of 92 pct

* Projects rental income of 76 million euros for 2016/2017 financial year, profit excluding changes in fair value of 42 million euros and gross dividend of 2.25 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.