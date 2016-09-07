FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Somfy H1 current operating profit up at 114.4 million euros
September 7, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Somfy H1 current operating profit up at 114.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Somfy SA :

* H1 revenue 587.5 million euros versus 547.8 million euros ($615.51 million) year ago

* H1 restated net profit 92.7 million euros versus 72.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 92.7 million euros versus 104.6 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating income 114.4 million euros versus 96.8 million euros year ago

* H2 will not benefit from the favourable comparison base of first two quarters and should continue to suffer from negative currency effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

