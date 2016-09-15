FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cegedim lowers its EBITDA target for 2016
September 15, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cegedim lowers its EBITDA target for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* H1 EBITDA 25.7 million euros versus 35.1 million euros ($39.5 million) year ago

* H1 net loss group share 19.8 million euros versus profit of 24.2 million euros year ago

* For FY 2016, Cegedim expects like-for-like revenue growth of at least 3 pct from continuing activities

* For FY 2016, Cegedim expects a 10 million euros decrease in EBITDA compared with 2015

* Brexit is unlikely to have a material impact on group EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
