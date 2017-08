Oct 27 (Reuters) - Softimat SA :

* H1 operating loss is 0.4 million euros versus a loss of 0.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 0.3 million euros versus a loss of 0.1 million euros year ago

* Office leasing activity in 2016 will generate rental income for minimum amount of around 1.08 million euros, an estimated decline of 32 pct