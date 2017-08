Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS :

* Q1 revenue 479.8 million euros versus 462.9 million euros ($514.51 million) year ago

* Confirms annual activity growth target of 2 to 3 pct and stable operating profitability for FY 2016-2017 at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)