10 months ago
BRIEF-Ubisoft narrows H1 IFRS operating loss to 90.3 million euros
November 3, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ubisoft narrows H1 IFRS operating loss to 90.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ubisoft :

* H1 IFRS operating loss 90.3 million euros ($100.19 million)versus loss of 117.4 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 281.4 million euros versus 207.3 million euros year ago

* H1 gross margin 226.4 million euros versus 154.3 million euros year ago

* FY revenue target has been lowered to between 1.61 billion euros and 1.67 billion euros, compared with a previous target of around 1.70 billion euros

* H1 loss 66.1 million euros versus loss of 75.2 million euros year ago

* Net financial position at Sept. 30 stood at 37.7 million euros against net debt of 155.5 million euros at Sept. 30, 2015

* Says has not yet received convincing business plan from Vivendi - CFO

* Confirms release date of watch dogs 2, slated Nov. 15 - CFO

* Says still open to any initiative from vivendi that would create value - CFO

* Q3 revenue for 2016-17 is expected at around 560 million euros, stable compared to Q3 2015-16

* Says Vivendi has destabilizing, unfriendly approach - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
