Nov 22 (Reuters) - Greenyard NV :

* Sales were up 8.6 pct YOY in H1 to 2.14 billion euros ($2.27 billion)

* H1 net profit 6.8 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* H1 REBITDA increased by 7.2 pct to 77.7 million euros, a margin of 3.6 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)