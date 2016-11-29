FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cegedim 9 mth net result group share swings to loss of 16.8 mln euros
November 29, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cegedim 9 mth net result group share swings to loss of 16.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Reports 9-month revenue of 318.3 million euros ($338.2 million) versus 306.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month EBITDA is 40.6 million euros versus 52.3 million euros a year ago

* 9-month consolidated loss group share is 16.8 million euros versus a profit of 23.2 million euros a year ago

* 2016 revenue target revised upward and 2016 EBITDA target maintained

* Brexit is unlikely to have a material impact on group EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

