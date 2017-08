Aug 5 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing NV :

* Enters into agreement on the acquisition of 108 student rooms in Delft

* Transfer of this property is planned for January 2017

* Deal value of acquisition in Delft is about 12.4 million euros ($13.7 million) Source text: bit.ly/2b0ZcXt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)