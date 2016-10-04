FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bonduelle FY net income falls to 53.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS :

* FY revenue 1.97 billion euros ($2.21 billion) versus 1.98 billion euros year ago

* Fy current operating income 103.5 million euros versus 111.5 million euros year ago

* FY net income 53.7 million euros versus 69.2 million euros year ago

* Sees very moderate growth in activity and a stable current operating profit at constant exchange rates

* Sets its current operating profitability objective at 98 to 99 million euros and its operating profit stable at 96 to 97 million euros, both at constant exchange rates, for FY 2016/2017

* Proposes a dividend distribution of 0.43 euro per share, stable when compared to last FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
