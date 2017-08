BRIEF-Quest for Growth 9-month net profit falls to EUR 2.8 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Quest for Growth NV :

* 9M net profit 2.8 million euros versus 29.9 million euros ($32.60 million) year ago

* 9M gross operating income 4.7 million euros versus 30.4 million euros year ago

* 9M operating profit 2.3 million euros versus 29.0 million euros year ago

* NAV/share at Sept 30 9.12 euros versus 9.04 at Aug 31

* Says prospects for the stock markets remain largely unchanged since the beginning of the year Source text - bit.ly/2eUtTix

