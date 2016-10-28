FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ses 9 month revenue 1.49 billion euros, in line year on year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ses 9 month revenue 1.49 billion euros, in line year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ses Sa :

* 9 month revenue 1.49 billion euros versus 1.49 billion euros year ago

* 9 month EBITDA 1.06 billion euros versus 1.11 billion euros year ago

* Says substantial contract backlog increased to 8.0 billion euros (YTD 2015: 7.1 billion euros)

* 9 month profit after tax 886.3 million euros versus 473.5 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 revenue is however not expected to be lower than around 1,960 million euros (same scope)

* Group's FY EBITDA margin (same scope) is expected to be around 73.5 pct

* Ses-Focusing on growth opportunities in 4 market verticals. In event that timing of these extends beyond Q4, may impact pace of growth in Q4, with revenues likely to be below previous FY guidance

* One third of O3B debt refinanced; on track to complete refinancing by year-end and accelerate synergies

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.