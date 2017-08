BRIEF-Intervest offices & warehouses 9 mth net profit down at 8.8 mln euros

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Says 9 month fair value investment properties at Sept. 30 604.6 million euros ($659.1 million) versus 634.4 million euros at Dec 2015 end

* 9 month occupancy rate 91 percent versus 89 percent year ago

* 9 month net rental income 34.0 million euros versus 34.6 million euros a year ago

* 9 month operating result 15.5 million euros versus 29.7 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net result 8.8 million euros versus 21.3 million euros a year ago

* Expected operating distributable result for 2016 between 1.70-1.75 euros per share with a gross dividend of a minimum of 1.40 euros (dividend pay-out ratio: 80-82 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)