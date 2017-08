Dec 8 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Acquisition of a rest home in Anderlecht (Brussels, Belgium), totalling 110 units

* Initial gross rental yield: approx. 6 percent

* Contractual value Anderlecht acquisition: approx. 11 million euros ($11.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)