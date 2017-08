Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Announces the acquisition of a rest home in Berlin, Germany totaling 145 units

* Contractual value of rest home acquisition is about 8 million euros ($8.3 million)

* Initial gross yield german rest home seen at approximately 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9638 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)