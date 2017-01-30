BRIEF-Mediawan seeks to acquire Groupe AB for c. 270 mln euros

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mediawan SA IPO-MDWP.PA:

* Has offered to acquire Groupe AB for a total consideration of approximately 270 million euros ($289.4 million)

* CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Mediawan, Pierre-Antoine Capton would be appointed as Chairman of groupe AB

* Mediawan will raise 130 million euros in debt to finance the transaction

* Transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017

* Several acquisition opportunities are currently being explored by Mediawan, with the objective to create synergies with groupe AB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)