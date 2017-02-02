FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Akka announces FY revenue growth up to 1.12 bln euros and two acquisition
February 2, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Akka announces FY revenue growth up to 1.12 bln euros and two acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SE :

* FY revenue 1.12 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 1.00 billion euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 299.5 million euros, up 1.4 percent organically

* Sees for 2016 operating margin in line with consensus and above the 6.1 percent registered in 2015

* Sees for 2017 revenues above 1.2 billion euros, a target initially planned for 2018

* Says in comfortable position to achieve 2018 target of operating result of 100 million euros with an operating margin between 8-10 percent

* Acquires CTP System in Italy and Edelway in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: [ID: nNDL4dCC0Q] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

