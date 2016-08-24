BRIEF-Poland's PZU CEO says doesn't rule out "ownership decisions" on Alior

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Grupa PZU :

* The chief executive of Poland's largest insurer PZU, Michal Krupinski, said on Wednesday he does not rule out taking "ownership decisions" within the next several years regarding Alior Bank.

* "We do not rule out adequate ownership decisions within the next several years if the return on this investment in Alior is adequate," he told reporters.

* The state-controlled PZU bought a nearly 30-percent in Alior last year as part of a broader agenda of the state to reduce the share of foreign ownership in the banking sector. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)