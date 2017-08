July 21 (Reuters) - Dalet SA :

* H1 revenue 20.9 million euros ($23.0 million), down 4 percent

* H1 gross margin 18.2 million euros, up 5 percent

* Confirms its ability to pursue FY growth

* Confirms its ability to pursue FY growth

* Confirms its objective of current operating margin of between 4 and 5 percent of revenue by 2017