BRIEF-Virbac H1 revenue down 0.5 pct at 430.0 million euros

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Virbac SA :

* H1 revenue 430.0 million euros ($480.61 million) versus 432.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 13.1 million euros versus loss of 3.8 million euros year ago

* H1 adjusted current operating income 39.7 million euros versus 27.4 million euros year ago

* Sees FY adjusted operating income above 10 pct at constant exchange rates

* Sees net debt improving by around 50 million euros during 2016

* Sees FY organic revenue growth between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct

* Sees FY net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 4.5 at constant exchange rates