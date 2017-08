Sept 21 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies :

* H1 revenue up 19 pct at 550.2 million euros ($613.97 million)

* H1 net income up 74 pct at 17.1 million euros

* H1 operating profit from ordinary activities up 42 pct at 31.4 million euros

* Confirms its 2018 objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)