BRIEF-Genticel H1 revenue up to 220,000 euros

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Genticel SA :

* H1 revenue 220,000 euros ($246,840.00) versus 88,000 euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 4.8 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago

* The company has engaged with the personnel representatives of Genticel in new discussions on further downsizing its workforce for economic reasons as ongoing tasks are completed over time

* Considers that results at 12 and 18 months in GTL001 phase 2 trial no longer make possible a partnership to finance a straightforward phase 3 of this candidate.

* Cash and liquid investments at June end 14.8 million euros versus 25.2 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)