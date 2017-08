Sept 22 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest :

* H1 net rental revenue 7.8 million euros versus 6.6 million euros ($7.4 million) a year ago

* H1 fair value of property portfolio of 293 million euros

* H1 net loss of 1.6 million euros versus profit of 7.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 occupancy rate of 100 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)