FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q2 net profit RUB 6.41 bln, up 6.8% YR/YR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q2 net profit RUB 6.41 bln, up 6.8% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Q2 net profit 6.41 billion roubles ($96.63 million), up 6.8 percent versus year ago

* Q2 total operating income 10.81 billion roubles, up 6.2 percent versus year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 8.47 billion roubles, up 6.6 percent versus year ago

* Says fee and commission income increased year-on-year across all markets in Q2, from derivatives it grew 56.1 percent, from money market products 16.5 percent and bonds 37.7 percent

* Says cash position at the end of the second quarter amounted to 74.40 billion roubles, up 16.7 percent YoY

* It had no debt as of June 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2awvU6q

Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3334 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.