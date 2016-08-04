BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q2 net profit RUB 6.41 bln, up 6.8% YR/YR

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Q2 net profit 6.41 billion roubles ($96.63 million), up 6.8 percent versus year ago

* Q2 total operating income 10.81 billion roubles, up 6.2 percent versus year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 8.47 billion roubles, up 6.6 percent versus year ago

* Says fee and commission income increased year-on-year across all markets in Q2, from derivatives it grew 56.1 percent, from money market products 16.5 percent and bonds 37.7 percent

* Says cash position at the end of the second quarter amounted to 74.40 billion roubles, up 16.7 percent YoY

* It had no debt as of June 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2awvU6q

