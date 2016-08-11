FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs 9-month net income at 26.3 million euros
#Financials
August 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs 9-month net income at 26.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Expects as before consolidated result for current fy at least 20 percent higher than the previous year

* Q3 loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million) (previous year: profit 6.9 million euros).

* 9-month consolidated net income of 26.3 million euros (previous year: 28.3 million euro)

* For current fiscal year dividend should be at least on the level of last fiscal year, which amounted to 1.00 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

