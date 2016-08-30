BRIEF-JSW's potential share issue worth 500-800 mln zlotys - deputy CEO

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) :

* The coal miner's potential share issue to be considered at the start of 2017 will likely be worth between 500 million zlotys ($128.71 million) and 800 million zlotys, the company's deputy chief executive Robert Ostrowski said.

* "A share issue is the base scenario, but it is not a done deal yet. We are talking about a size from 500 up to 800 million zlotys," Ostrowski, who is also JSW's chief financial officer, told reporters on Tuesday.

* "There is a chance to achieve a slightly better EBITDA in 2016 than in 2015," he said.

* "The year 2016 does not allow us to assume that the net result will be positive," Ostrowski said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8846 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)