FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-JSW's potential share issue worth 500-800 mln zlotys - deputy CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JSW's potential share issue worth 500-800 mln zlotys - deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) :

* The coal miner's potential share issue to be considered at the start of 2017 will likely be worth between 500 million zlotys ($128.71 million) and 800 million zlotys, the company's deputy chief executive Robert Ostrowski said.

* "A share issue is the base scenario, but it is not a done deal yet. We are talking about a size from 500 up to 800 million zlotys," Ostrowski, who is also JSW's chief financial officer, told reporters on Tuesday.

* "There is a chance to achieve a slightly better EBITDA in 2016 than in 2015," he said.

* "The year 2016 does not allow us to assume that the net result will be positive," Ostrowski said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8846 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.