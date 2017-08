Aug 29 (Reuters) - Rosinter Restaurants Holding :

* H1 consolidated revenue 3.56 billion roubles ($54.76 million), down 6.5 percent versus year ago

* H1 net loss 188.2 million roubles versus loss of 375.7 million roubles year ago

* H1 EBITDA before impairment and write-offs 65.4 million roubles, up 17.1 percent versus year ago

* H1 same-store sales down 2.5 percent versus year ago Source text - bit.ly/2bvI9j9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)