Aug 29 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank :

* Q2 net profit 1.3 billion roubles ($19.98 million), up 5 times versus year ago

* Q2 net interest margin 2.1 percent versus 2.4 percent in Q1

* Q2 loan impairment charge 11.2 billion roubles versus 6.6 billion roubles in Q1

* Expects positive net profit for H2 and entire 2016, deputy chairman of the management board Vladimir Mamakin said Source text - bit.ly/2bQB4aP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0578 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)