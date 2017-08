BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q3 net profit RUB 0.1 billion

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank

* Q3 net profit 0.1 billion roubles ($1.54 million)

* 9-month net profit 1.7 billion roubles versus loss of 7.7 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 net interest income 6.7 billion roubles, up 16 percent versus Q2 2016

* Q3 net loan provision charges 5.9 billion roubles, down 48 percent versus Q2 2016

* Share of non-performing loans as of Sept. 30 was 8.3 percent (2015: 4.0 percent; H1 2016: 7.5 percent)

* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as of Sept. 30 was 8.0 percent (2015: 8.2 percent; H1 2016: 8.3 percent) Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)