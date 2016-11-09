FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat beats forecasts with Q3 net profit
November 9, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat beats forecasts with Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat SA

* The net profit of Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat fell by lower-than-expected 45 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 278 million zlotys ($72.04 million), the company said on Wednesday.

* Analysts polled by Reuters expected a profit of 250 million zlotys.

* Cyfrowy Polsat also said its net profit in the first nine months of the year reached 691 million zlotys ($179.08 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8587 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

