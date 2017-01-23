FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q3 revenue down at 71.9 million euros
January 23, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q3 revenue down at 71.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bigben Interactive SA :

* Q3 revenue 71.9 million euros ($77.1 million) versus 74.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 156.8 million euros versus 163.0 million euros year ago

* In Q4 anticipates strong growth in revenue driven by gaming business

* Confirms objectives announced for its Horizon 2018 plan

* For 2016/2017 anticipates turnover of between 200 million euros and 210 million euros and current operating profit of more than 5 percent

* For 2017/2018 anticipates accelerated turnover growth and current operating profit of more than 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

