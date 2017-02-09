Feb 9 Faurecia:

* FY total sales 18.71 billion euros ($19.98 billion) versus 18.77 billion euros year ago

* FY operating income 970 million euros versus 830 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 638 million euros versus 372 million euros year ago

* FY net financial debt 342 million euros versus 946 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend of 0.9 euros; up 38 percent versus 0.65 eurosin 2016

* Group confirms its 2018 objectives of net cash flow above 500 million euros, EPS of 5.0 euros, operating margin of 7 percent on value-added sales and 6 percent value-added sales growth 2016-2018(400 bp above automotive production growth)

* For FY 2017 group expects EPS around 4.0 euros

* For FY 2017 group expects net cash flow of minimum 350 million euros

* For FY 2017 group expects an operating margin (on value-added sales) between 6.4 percent and 6.8 percent

* For FY 2017 group expects value-added sales growth at constant currencies: +6 percent or +400 bp above LV production growth