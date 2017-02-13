European banks hit three-week high in earnings-driven trade
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
Feb 13 Atenor:
* Entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu for acquisition of leasehold on two buildings of Beaulieu certificate located in Auderghem
* Beaulieu Buildings House EU Commission through right of usufruct ending on Dec. 31, 2020, generating annual fees of 6 million euros ($6.36 million)
* Transaction remains subject to positive conclusion of complete due diligence and to approval of General Meeting of Beaulieu Certificate holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Issued senior secured notes worth INR 7 billion to Credit Suisse, Singapore, International Finance Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lOAhdZ Further company coverage:
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 914,012 zlotys ($224,220) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago