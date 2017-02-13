Feb 13 Atenor:

* Entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu for acquisition of leasehold on two buildings of Beaulieu certificate located in Auderghem

* Beaulieu Buildings House EU Commission through right of usufruct ending on Dec. 31, 2020, generating annual fees of 6 million euros ($6.36 million)

* Transaction remains subject to positive conclusion of complete due diligence and to approval of General Meeting of Beaulieu Certificate holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)