NZ's Warehouse H1 profit rises

WELLINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s largest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, reported a 3.3 percent rise in first half net profit on Friday on stronger sales, and reaffirmed its full year guidance.

The Warehouse made a net profit after tax of NZ$54.0 million ($45 million) in the six months to Jan. 29, compared with NZ$52.3 million in the same period last year.

It reaffirmed its adjusted net profit after tax for the full year would be between NZ$62.0 million and NZ$66.0 million.