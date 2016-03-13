FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ cenbank says inflation expectations fall shows need for low rates
#Financials
March 13, 2016 / 10:22 PM / a year ago

NZ cenbank says inflation expectations fall shows need for low rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank Monday said that inflation expectations are a key issue for monetary policy.

RBNZ Assistant Governor John McDermott noted Monday “inflation expectations have fallen significantly recently across a range of measures, and this is a concern for the Bank, contributing to the need for low interest rate settings.”

Late last week the central bank surprised markets with a 25 basis point rate cut to 2.25 percent and signaled more to come.

McDermott said there has been a “material decline” in inflation expectations and they risk becoming embedded in future wage and price decisions.

“If the recent material decline in a broad range of inflation expectations measures continues, the Bank would need to reconsider the outlook for interest rates,” he said.

Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
