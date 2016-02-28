FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New zealand business confidence 7.1pct in feb vs 23.0 pct in pvs survey - anz bank
#Financials
February 28, 2016 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

New zealand business confidence 7.1pct in feb vs 23.0 pct in pvs survey - anz bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment fell in February, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey’s headline measure showed a net 7.1 percent of respondents are optimistic about the general economy over the year ahead. It compared with 23.0 percent in the prior survey in January.

A net 25.5 percent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, from 34.4 percent last month.

Inflation expectations eased to 1.39 percent versus 1.64 in the prior survey.

ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie said the waning sentiment is largely due to “global unease.”

“The New Zealand economy is not immune from global pressures. We are a small, commodity dependent, debtor nation,” he said. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
