CORRECTED-Swiss Re net income beats, to propose special dividend

(Corrects combind ratio number in par 3)

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re posted full year 2012 earnings of $4.2 billion on Thursday, ahead of estimates for $3.65 billion on the back of a strong performance in its property and casualty business and solid investment returns.

The company said it would propose hiking it’s dividend 17 percent to 3.50 Swiss francs a share -- lower than an average 4.68 francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll -- and said it would propose a special dividend of 4 francs per share.

The company reported a combined ratio, a measure of profitability weighing payouts against premiums received, of 80.7 percent for its property and casualty business, well ahead of the 86.3 percent average poll estimate.